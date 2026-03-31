Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Dropped from rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Jakucionis (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Heat's 119-109 win over the 76ers.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra ran out an extremely streamlined nine-man rotation Monday, handing six players at least 30 minutes while playing two others (Simone Fontecchio and Dru Smith) less than 10 minutes. Jakucionis ended up being one of the casualties from the rotation, as Spoelstra turned to Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and Smith to play point guard when Davion Mitchell was off the floor. While the Heat won't necessarily stick with this rotation configuration moving forward, it's nonetheless an indication that Jakucionis' role could be volatile from game to game. The rookie first-round pick had appeared in each of Miami's previous 22 contests, averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes while shooting 50 percent from the floor.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
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