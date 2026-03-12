Kasparas Jakucionis News: Fares well in second straight start
Jakucionis logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Bucks.
Jakucionis drew a second consecutive start with Tyler Herro (quadriceps) sidelined, and he looked much more comfortable Thursday evening. He put together his best showing in the scoring column since Feb. 9 and snagged a season high in boards on the way to a win. While Jakucionis has logged north of 30 minutes in back-to-back outings, these kinds of opportunities are expected to dwindle once Miami's backcourt returns to health.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1129 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 139 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2843 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide45 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2546 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More