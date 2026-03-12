Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Fares well in second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 8:05pm

Jakucionis logged 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 victory over the Bucks.

Jakucionis drew a second consecutive start with Tyler Herro (quadriceps) sidelined, and he looked much more comfortable Thursday evening. He put together his best showing in the scoring column since Feb. 9 and snagged a season high in boards on the way to a win. While Jakucionis has logged north of 30 minutes in back-to-back outings, these kinds of opportunities are expected to dwindle once Miami's backcourt returns to health.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
