Kasparas Jakucionis News: Plays well in loss
Jakucionis had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to San Antonio.
Jakucionis was a bright spot off the bench for Miami. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1410 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1141 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 151 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2855 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More