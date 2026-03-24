Kasparas Jakucionis News: Plays well in loss

Jakucionis had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to San Antonio.

Jakucionis was a bright spot off the bench for Miami. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.