Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jakucionis had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to San Antonio.

Jakucionis was a bright spot off the bench for Miami. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 21.5 minutes per contest.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
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