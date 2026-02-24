Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Jakucionis won't start against the Bucks on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Davion Mitchell will return from a one-game absence due to an illness, pushing Jakucionis to the second unit. Over six February appearances off the bench, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.5 minutes per contest.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
