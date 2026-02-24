Kasparas Jakucionis News: Retreating to bench
Jakucionis won't start against the Bucks on Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Davion Mitchell will return from a one-game absence due to an illness, pushing Jakucionis to the second unit. Over six February appearances off the bench, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 11.0 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 22.5 minutes per contest.
