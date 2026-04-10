Kasparas Jakucionis News: Starting Friday
Jakucionis will start Friday's game against the Wizards, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
With Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Davion Mitchell all unavailable for Friday's contest, the rookie first-round pick will rejoin the starting five. Jakucionis had recently been squeezed out of Miami's streamlined rotation, but the severely depleted backcourt will force him back into a significant role. The last time Jakucionis drew a spot start with both Herro and Powell sidelined on March 12, he was highly productive, logging 18 points, seven rebounds, and five three-pointers across 35 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 1427 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1158 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 168 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2872 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball: Week 15 Schedule Guide74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasparas Jakucionis See More