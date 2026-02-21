Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Starting sans Mitchell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Jakucionis will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

The rookie first-rounder will get the starting nod due to Davion Mitchell (illness) being sidelined. As a starter this season (eight games), Jakucionis has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.

