Kasparas Jakucionis News: Starting sans Mitchell
Jakucionis will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
The rookie first-rounder will get the starting nod due to Davion Mitchell (illness) being sidelined. As a starter this season (eight games), Jakucionis has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 21.8 minutes per contest.
