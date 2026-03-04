Kasparas Jakucionis News: Stuck in reserve role

Jakucionis chipped in nine points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over the Nets.

As long as Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell are healthy, Jakucionis is likely to struggle for streaming value in fantasy leagues. Over his last four outings, Jakucionis has averaged just 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.3 minutes per game.