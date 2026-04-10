Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Takes advantage of spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jakucionis notched 16 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 140-117 win over Washington.

The Heat rested several players Friday, meaning Jakucionis got another start in the backcourt, and the rookie took full advantage of the opportunity -- he posted his best scoring mark since March 12, when he scored 18 points in a start against the Bucks. The Heat have already locked up a Play-In berth, so it wouldn't be surprising if they rest their regulars Sunday against the Hawks, which could pave the way for Jakucionis to make another start in the final day of the regular season. Jakucionis has posted solid numbers when given the chance, as he's scored in double digits in five of his 12 starts as a rookie this season, and while he's a work in progress, he's shown glimpses of his talent. This game was another example of how he belongs in an NBA rotation on a steady basis.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
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