Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Jakucionis (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jakucionis' time in the Las Vegas Summer League has come to an end. The Illinois product had some strong performances, and in his last outing, he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block against the Pistons.

