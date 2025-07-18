Kasparas Jakucionis News: Won't play Friday
Jakucionis (rest) has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League game against the Bucks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jakucionis' time in the Las Vegas Summer League has come to an end. The Illinois product had some strong performances, and in his last outing, he finished with 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block against the Pistons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now