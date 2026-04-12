Kasparas Jakucionis headshot

Kasparas Jakucionis News: Won't start versus Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jakucionis won't start in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jakucionis got the start in Friday's 140-117 win over the Wizards. However, with Davion Mitchell (shoulder) returning from his one-game absence, Jakucionis will move back to a reserve role.

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat
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