Kawhi Leonard Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Leonard (illness) was not at practice Saturday, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

On top of Leonard's ankle issue that forced him to miss Thursday's game against Minnesota, Leonard is now under the weather. The Clippers will list him as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, but it's worth mentioning that it is the first game of a back-to-back set.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
