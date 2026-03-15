Kawhi Leonard Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Leonard is doubtful for Monday's game against the Spurs.
Leonard rolled his left ankle in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Kings and is likely to miss Monday's contest due to the injury. Bennedict Mathurin figures to see an expanded role if Leonard is unavailable.
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