Kawhi Leonard Injury: Exits early Friday
Leonard will not return to Friday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Prior to exiting Friday's contest, Leonard put together another strong performance, totaling 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. His status will be worth monitoring closely ahead of the Clippers' next game Sunday against the Magic.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1010 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More