Kawhi Leonard Injury: Exits early Saturday
Leonard will not return to Saturday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle injury, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. He'll finish the contest with 31 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes.
Leonard turned his left ankle early in the fourth and limped to the locker room before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest shortly thereafter. Before exiting, the star forward set the franchise record for the most consecutive 20-plus-point games, extending his streak to 45 outings. His next opportunity to suit up and extend that streak will come Monday against the Spurs.
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