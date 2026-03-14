Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 9:41pm

Leonard exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Kings due to an apparent left ankle injury, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard twisted his left ankle and limped to the locker room with 9:27 remaining in the final quarter. If the star forward is unable to return, Bennedict Mathurin will likely see increased burn the rest of the way.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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