Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Iffy against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2025 at 1:21pm

Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right knee injury management, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Leonard could sit out the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Saturday due to right knee injury maintenance. If Leonard is ultimately downgraded to out, Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
