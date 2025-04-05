Kawhi Leonard Injury: Iffy against Dallas
Leonard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right knee injury management, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Leonard could sit out the second leg of the Clippers' back-to-back Saturday due to right knee injury maintenance. If Leonard is ultimately downgraded to out, Derrick Jones and Nicolas Batum are candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now