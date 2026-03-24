Kawhi Leonard Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to a left ankle sprain and could miss Wednesday's contest. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Jordan Miller (back), Bennedict Mathurin and Nicolas Batum would be candidates to see increased burn.
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