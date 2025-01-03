Kawhi Leonard Injury: Now expected to play Saturday

Leonard (knee) is expected to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut against the Hawks on Saturday, per NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Joey Linn of SI.com initially reported Friday that Leonard was set to miss Saturday's contest, but it appears the veteran forward is on track to make his regular-season debut against Atlanta. Leonard has yet to play this season due to inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee that forced him to withdraw from playing for the United States national team in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He upgraded from non-contact drills to 5-on-5 drills in mid-December, and he returned from a G League stint with the San Diego Clippers this past Sunday. Leonard will likely operate on a minutes restriction and sit in one of two games in back-to-back sets, but the superstar forward's return will help ease the workload for James Harden and Norman Powell when he does play. Leonard played in 68 regular-season games during the 2023-24 season and averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.