Leonard has previously struggled to stay on the court after undergoing three surgeries on his right knee between 2021 and 2024, but it's the 34-year-old right foot\/ankle that has kept him out for the last five games and looks set to sideline him for additional contests. On a positive note, Frank said that Leonard is "making really good progress" in his recovery, and the Clippers hope to have a "better feel next week" for when the six-time All-Star might be ready to play again. Leonard plans to travel with the Clippers for their six-game road swing that begins Friday in Dallas, but based on Frank's comments, he appears unlikely to be available for at least the first two games of that trip.