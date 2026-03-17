Kawhi Leonard Injury: On road trip, deemed day-to-day

The Clippers announced Monday that Leonard (ankle) is viewed as day-to-day and will travel with the team for its three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in New Orleans, ESPN.com reports.

Leonard was unavailable for Monday's 119-115 loss to the Spurs after spraining his left ankle late in Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Kings. Prior to sitting out Monday's contest, Leonard had played in 23 of the Clippers' previous 24 games. While the Clippers are seemingly optimistic that Leonard will be back in action soon, he's not guaranteed to be available for any of the upcoming three road contests. Though Kobe Sanders (17 minutes) and Cam Christie (six minutes) both re-entered the rotation Monday to absorb most of Leonard's vacated playing time, Jordan Miller (22 points in 26 minutes) was the biggest beneficiary from a usage standpoint.