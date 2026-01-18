Leonard was sidelined for the Clippers' overtime win over the Raptors on Friday due to an ankle injury, but the superstar forward has been sent home to get treatment for a left knee contusion that he suffered against the Pistons on Jan. 10, per NBA writer Justin Russo. Leonard won't be available Monday or Tuesday against the Wizards and Bulls, respectively, but could return for Thursday's bout against the Lakers. Kobe Sanders could remain in the Clippers' starting lineup for as long as Leonard is sidelined.