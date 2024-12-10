Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Partially practices Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 12:59pm

Coach Tyronn Lue said Leonard (knee) logged a limited practice Tuesday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard didn't take part in contact at all but worked on defensive coverages and offensive walkthroughs. Lue said the superstar forward won't play Friday in Denver, but it appears Leonard is gearing up for his season debut soon. Next week, the Clippers have three games -- Monday at home versus the Jazz before two games in Dallas on Thursday and Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now