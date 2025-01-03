Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable, but likely to play Saturday

Leonard (knee) is officially listed as questionable, but he's expected to be available to make his season debut, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Clippers had initially listed Leonard as out on their official injury report, but he's since had his designation upgraded, which aligns with prior reports suggesting that the veteran forward was planning on making his season debut Saturday. Leonard has been sidelined all season after experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee, which resulting in him withdrawing from competing for the United States national team in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. After resuming 5-on-5 drills in mid-December, Leonard appears to have completed his long ramp-up process and looks set to operate under a minutes restriction Saturday. He should see his playing time pick up slightly as the season goes along, though the Clippers will almost certainly hold him out of one half of back-to-back sets.