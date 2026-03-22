Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard has been a regular on the injury report of late due to a left ankle sprain, and he's in jeopardy of missing his third game this month. If the star forward is ruled out, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders would be candidates for expanded roles.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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