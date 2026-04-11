Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Leonard is dealing with a left ankle sprain and could miss the Clippers' regular-season finale. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Bennedict Mathurin, Kobe Sanders and Nicolas Batum would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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