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Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 2:52pm

Leonard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The star forward has missed two of the last three games and is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a left ankle sprain. Jordan Miller started in Leonard's place during Thursday's loss to the Pelicans, though Kobe Sanders and Bogdan Bogdanovic would also be candidates to see increased playing time if Leonard is ruled out.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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