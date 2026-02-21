Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Leonard exited Friday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness, and the same issue has him questionable for this contest. The Clippers will be cautious with him, but a final call on the star forward's status will be made closer to Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Leonard is averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the beginning of February.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago