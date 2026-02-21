Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Leonard exited Friday's game against the Lakers due to left ankle soreness, and the same issue has him questionable for this contest. The Clippers will be cautious with him, but a final call on the star forward's status will be made closer to Sunday's 9 p.m. ET tipoff. Leonard is averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game since the beginning of February.
