Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable to play Thursday
Leonard is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves due to left ankle soreness, Janis Carr of The Orange County Register reports.
Leonard has been dealing with a left ankle issue since Friday's game against the Lakers, though it hasn't prevented him from playing since. His absence would likely result in Bennedict Mathurin or Kobe Sanders entering the Clippers' starting lineup for Thursday's game. Leonard has averaged 30.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 223 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate9 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More