Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Questionable with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Leonard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a left ankle sprain.

Leonard is at risk of missing the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set. More playing time would become available for Derrick Jones and Kobe Sanders in the frontcourt if Leonard is ruled out Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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