Kawhi Leonard Injury: Rejoins parent club
The Clippers recalled Leonard from the G League's San Diego Clippers on Sunday.
Leonard practiced in the G League over the weekend as he continues to make progress in his rehab program for his right knee injury. The star forward is reportedly targeting Saturday's game against the Hawks for his season debut, provided he doesn't have any setbacks in his recovery during the upcoming week.
