Kawhi Leonard Injury: Remains questionable
Leonard (ankle) remains questionable for Wednesday against Toronto.
A recent report ruled Leonard out, but it has since been deleted. On the official injury report, Leonard remains questionable to play. In his most recent outing Monday, he had 28 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes.
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