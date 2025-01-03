Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard has yet to play a game this season, and that trend will continue on Saturday against Atlanta. Although it seems Leonard is getting closer to returning to the floor, it remains to be seen when that will happen. The Clippers will continue to lean on James Harden to lead the way, which has gone better than expected this season.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
