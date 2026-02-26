Kawhi Leonard Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Leonard (ankle) Law Murray of The Athletic Thursday against the Timberwolves.
Leonard was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest, but he remains day-to-day. The Clippers begin a back-to-back set Sunday against the Pelicans, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles this. Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Miller are likely to see expanded roles Thursday.
