Leonard is missing his first contest since Nov. 22 due to an ankle injury. The star forward's next chance to play comes Monday in Washington. Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders are both worthy of streaming consideration in fantasy leagues Friday, especially if John Collins (groin) remains out. The extent of Leonard's injury remains unclear, but he was in the midst of a hot streak before this absence, averaging 32.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game over his past 13 appearances.