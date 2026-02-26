Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 1:14pm

Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest, but he remains day-to-day. The Clippers begin a back-to-back set Sunday against the Pelicans, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles this. Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Miller are likely to see expanded roles Thursday.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard
