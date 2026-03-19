Kawhi Leonard Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Leonard (ankle) won't play Thursday in New Orleans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Leonard will skip the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll likely be back for Saturday's game in Dallas. With Leonard out, there will be more minutes available for Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller.
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