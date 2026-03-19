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Kawhi Leonard Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 6:16pm

Leonard (ankle) won't play Thursday in New Orleans, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard will skip the second leg of this back-to-back set, but he'll likely be back for Saturday's game in Dallas. With Leonard out, there will be more minutes available for Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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