Kawhi Leonard Injury: Targeting Jan. 4 debut

Leonard (knee) is targeting the Clippers' Jan. 4 matchup with the Hawks for his season debut, sources tell Law Murray of The Athletic.

Leonard won't join the Clippers' for their upcoming three-game road trip while he remains in Los Angeles to continue the ramp-up process, but if he avoids any setbacks with his right knee over the next week, he looks on track to play shortly after the calendar turns to 2025. Even if Leonard is officially cleared to play Jan. 4, he'll likely be under a significant minute restriction for that game, and likely several more games to follow. Expect Leonard to also sit out at least one half of back-to-back sets for the remainder of the season.