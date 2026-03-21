Kawhi Leonard Injury: Warming up Saturday
Leonard (ankle) was observed warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Dallas, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.
Leonard remains questionable due to a sprained left ankle, although the latest update suggests he's trending in a positive direction. If the multi-time All-Star can't suit up, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders would be in line for more action versus a Dallas team that's struggled defensively.
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