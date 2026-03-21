Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Warming up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Leonard (ankle) was observed warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Dallas, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com.

Leonard remains questionable due to a sprained left ankle, although the latest update suggests he's trending in a positive direction. If the multi-time All-Star can't suit up, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders would be in line for more action versus a Dallas team that's struggled defensively.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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