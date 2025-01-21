Kawhi Leonard Injury: Will miss second straight game

Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard will miss a second straight game Wednesday due to right knee injury management. This game against the Celtics is the first game of a back-to-back, so he could return for the second game Thursday against the Wizards. The star forward has only played in five games for the Clippers thus far this season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 21.8 minutes on the floor.