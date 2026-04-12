Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 2:02pm

Leonard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will be held out of Los Angeles' regular-season finale due to a left ankle sprain, and his next chance to play will come in the Play-In Tournament. The superstar forward delivered impressive numbers to help the Clippers turn things around, averaging a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.1 minutes per game across 65 regular-season outings.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
NBA
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
Author Image
Mike Barner
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago