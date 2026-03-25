Kawhi Leonard Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.
Leonard was previously listed as questionable, but the Clippers have opted to hold him out Wednesday. His next chance to play comes Friday against Indiana. With Jordan Miller (back) also out, Bennedict Mathurin and Kris Dunn could be heavily involved.
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