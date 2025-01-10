Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Available Saturday vs. Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Leonard (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard was away from the Clippers for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets while tending to family members who were forced to evacuate Los Angeles due to the ongoing wildfires affecting the area. He'll return for Saturday's contest, though the current situation in Los Angeles could cause the game to be postponed.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now