Kawhi Leonard News: Available Sunday
Leonard (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Leonard left Friday's game against the Lakers early due to a left ankle injury, which had his status for Sunday's contest in the air. Ultimately, he will be able to play through the injury. Leonard has been on a tear of late, averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.
