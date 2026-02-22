Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Leonard left Friday's game against the Lakers early due to a left ankle injury, which had his status for Sunday's contest in the air. Ultimately, he will be able to play through the injury. Leonard has been on a tear of late, averaging 29.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
