Kawhi Leonard News: Cleared to play
Leonard (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against Dallas, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Leonard will shake off a questionable tag after missing two of the previous three games for Los Angeles. With Leonard active, Jordan Miller won't offer as much upside in fantasy hoops.
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