Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is good to go for Saturday's game against Dallas, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.

Leonard will shake off a questionable tag after missing two of the previous three games for Los Angeles. With Leonard active, Jordan Miller won't offer as much upside in fantasy hoops.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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