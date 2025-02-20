Kawhi Leonard News: Cleared to play Thursday

Leonard has been removed from the Clippers' injury report and cleared to play Thursday against the Bucks.

After missing the Clippers' loss to the Jazz on Feb. 13, Leonard will return to the floor Thursday to take the Bucks in Milwaukee. The superstar forward has had his playing time heavily managed by head coach Tyronn Lue and his coaching staff this season but seems to be slowly but surely getting back to form. In the 15 games he's played for Los Angeles this season, he's averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting a career-low 46.4 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.