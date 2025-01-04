Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Cleared to suit up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Leonard (knee) will play against the Hawks on Saturday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will officially make his season debut Saturday and will start alongside James Harden, Norman Powell, Kris Dunn and Ivica Zubac -- Derrick Jones will move to the bench as a result. Leonard will have an unspecified minutes limit, and coach Tyronn Lue indicated that the Clippers will ramp him up slowly going forward.

