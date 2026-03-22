Kawhi Leonard News: Drops 34 points in overtime win

Leonard posted 34 points (12-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 138-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Leonard and Darius Garland were cleared for Saturday's game after both missed Thursday's loss to the Pelicans due to injury management. The duo combined for 75 of the Clippers' 138 points, with Leonard leading the team with a plus-23 point differential. It was Leonard's 20th game scoring at least 30 points and the ninth time this season that he connected on at least five three-pointers. He has averaged 29.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.8 steals over 30.6 minutes per game since March 1.