Kawhi Leonard News: Drops game-high 30 in San Antonio
Leonard finished Friday's 116-112 loss to the Spurs with 30 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes.
The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, but Leonard couldn't find one last push in the fourth quarter as San Antonio completed a comeback from a 25-point deficit. It's the fifth time in his last 11 games that Leonard has delivered 30-plus points, a stretch in which he's averaging 29.0 points, 7.4 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.9 steals.
