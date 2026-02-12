Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Excellent campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 12:07pm

Leonard ended with 27 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 105-102 victory over Houston.

With James Harden out of the picture and Darius Garland (toe) sidelined, Leonard is absorbing plenty of usage. Leonard has averaged 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.5 minutes per contest in his last 10 games. Fantasy managers are hoping the 26-28 Clippers hang around in the playoff hunt, as it could impact the star forward's availability down the stretch.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
