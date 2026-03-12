Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Explodes for 45 points in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 4:23am

Leonard totaled 45 points (15-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 victory over Minnesota.

This 45-point outing was tied as Leonard's second-best scoring output of the campaign, falling only short of his 55-point effort in a win over the Pistons on Dec. 28. It also extended a very productive stretch for the star forward, who has now scored at least 28 points in five outings in a row. Leonard is averaging a robust line of 29.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his 10 appearances since the All-Star break, a stretch in which he's been one of the most valuable fantasy options around the league.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
